Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Vows To Kill Saroja And Her Daughter; Saru Becomes Victim Of A Tragic Blast

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen an engaging drama about Kamini planning to kill Annapurna’s granddaughter, who is Saroja’s daughter. Finally, Kamini catches Saroja in the town before she escapes. Kamini stops her, creating a critical moment for Saroja. At the same time, Anika plans big against Saru (Mohak Matkar) to separate her from Ved (Shagun Pandey).

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 100 spoiler, airing on 21 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension rises as Kamini asks Saroja if she thought she would escape easily. Kamini reveals her plan and tells Saroja that the work she left 17 years ago she will complete now by killing her and her daughter. Saroja is spellbound and shocked, looking all tense.

At the same time, Saru and Ved win hearts with their performance, but Anika has different plans. Saru opens a glitter ball on the stage into which Anika has put explosives, leading to a major blast. Saru becomes a victim of Anika’s cunning ploy, after which Saru is lost while Ved is left shocked.

Will Anika’s plan harm Saru or will Ved save Saru in time?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.