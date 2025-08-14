Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini’s Wicked Plan Against Annapurna, Ved Wishes To Make Saru His Radha

The Zee TV show Saru is winning hearts. Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has seen engaging drama with Kamini learning about Annapurna’s long-lost granddaughter. On the other hand, Ved (Shagun Pandey) decides to confess his love to Saru (Mohak Matkar) and stay by her side forever.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 93 spoiler, airing on 14 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama when Kamini finds out about Annapurna’s long-lost daughter’s assets. Annapurna’s manager informs her about her granddaughter’s assets getting profit, and she asks him to keep it safe, but Kamini and Anika’s mother overhear them. Kamini’s eyes on Annapurna’s money to get the sketch of her long-post granddaughter.

Kamini calls the sketcher, telling him that she has arranged money and demands the sketch. Kamini begins her wicked plan against Annapurna. She decides to kill Annapurna’s long-lost granddaughter before Annapurna finds her identity. However, Kamini is unaware that Saru is Annapurna’s granddaughter.

On the other hand, Ved keeps his trust in Lord Krishna, telling that if his love for Saru is true, this Janmastami, Saru will become her Radha. Ved and Saru’s growing chemistry bothers Anika.

What will happen when Kamini discovers that Saru is Annapurna’s granddaughter?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.