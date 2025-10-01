Saru Serial Spoiler: Rachana Falls Into Anika’s Trap, Saru Takes Durga’s Avatar

Viewers can prepare for an episode packed with drama and twists in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Kamini promising Anika that she will bring back Ved (Shagun Pandey) to her emphasizing that she won’t let Saru (Mohak Matkar) snatch her happiness. On the other hand, Saru and Ved vow to stay by each other’s sides.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 141 spoiler, airing 1 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama when Anika traps Rachana. Ved and Saru perform puja together. They look happy as Saru tells Ved that they will be together like today forever. However, Anika looks cunning and tells that this Dusshera the bad will win and vows to separate Ved and Saru.

Later, Saru gets a suspicious call. The caller threatens Saru that if she cares for Rachana, she has to come to meet him. Saru agrees while Anika plots against Saru. Saru doesn’t worry but takes a fierce avatar of Durga, holding the trishul in her hand to deal with the bad.

Will Saru be able to save Rachana from the kidnappers?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.