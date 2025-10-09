Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Celebrates Wedding Card Arrival, Anika Vows To Replace Saru In Ved’s Heart

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, keeps viewers glued to the screen with its changing dynamics and unexpected twists. The show has seen engaging drama with Anika plotting against Saru (Mohak Matkar) to break her and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) relationship. She takes help from her grandmother Kamini, who gives her drugs that will bring Ved under Anika’s control. Anika secretly mixes the drugs in Ved’s food and juices, and he consumes them, unaware of the cunning ploy.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 149 spoiler, airing 9 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an intriguing side of Anika as she plans to erase Saru’s memories in Ved’s mind. Ved’s sister brings good news for Saru and Ved, giving them their wedding invitation card. Saru celebrates the moment and gets emotional. She expresses her feelings to Ved, telling him that now Saru and Ved will be together forever.

However, Anika, with her cunning ploy, burns Saru and Ved’s wedding card. She spills the beans on her plan, which is to slowly make Ved believe that he has always been in love with Anika, replacing his memories of Saru.

Will Anika be able to separate the lovebirds, Saru and Ved?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.