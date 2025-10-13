Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Longs For Her Mother’s Presence, Anika Plots To Drug Ved

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, offers viewers a mix of changing dynamics and unexpected twists. The show has seen engaging drama, with Saru (Mohak Matkar) praying to God for Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) return to her life, as she is nothing without him. However, Anika tells him that Ved will come to her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 153 spoiler, airing 13 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ved and Saru together as Ved recalls his memories. At the same time, Annapurna tells Ved and Saru that, from now on, they cannot meet each other until the wedding, and tomorrow the Haldi ceremony is there. Ved already starts missing Saru, as Tara and Annapurna take him away.

Anika learns that Ved will be alone all day, and Saru won’t be able to meet him. She decides to take advantage of the moment and drug Ved to erase Saru’s identity in his life. On the other hand, Saru longs for her mother’s presence as her wedding festivities begin tomorrow. At the same time, Gauri appears in front of her.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.