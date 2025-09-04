Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Screams At Phula For Using Her Credit Card, Anika Instigates Ved

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kamini trying to learn Saru’s truth, whether she is Chandrakant’s daughter or not. Saru (Mohak Matkar) calls Urmila and spills all the truth, but in time, she is saved from getting exposed.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 114 spoiler, airing 4 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see the plot changes as Saru screams at Phula. Saru decorates her house, while Phula comes in all dressed up in luxurious attire. Saru asks Phula how she bought all these things. Phula shares that she used Saru’s credit card, which makes Saru angry. She screams at Phula, telling her to return everything and give her money back.

Phula is heartbroken and cries. She takes everything with her to return. Anika and Ved (Shagun Pandey) also oversee Saru and Phula’s matter. Anika manipulates Ved, telling him this is how Saru has changed after becoming rich. She instigates him against Saru and advises him to leave her, as he still has time, which makes Ved wonder.

Will Ved walk away from Saru due to misunderstandings?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.