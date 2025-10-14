Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Secretly Meets Ved Despite Tara’s Warning, Anika Schemes Behind Their Backs

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, offers viewers a mix of changing dynamics and unexpected twists. The show has seen engaging drama with Tara telling Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Saru (Mohak Matkar) that they cannot meet until their mehendi ceremony is performed, which Anika overhears and decides to take advantage of this opportunity.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 154 spoiler, airing 14 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Saru meeting Ved despite Tara’s warning. Not just that they fall by mistake into the bed, bringing them close to each other. Seeing Ved and Saru together, Anika fumes in anger and cites that Saru didn’t do the right thing, going against Tara, and plans to take things against Saru now.

During Ved’s Haldi ceremony, everyone looked happy, including Ved. However, Anika arrives at the function with a ladoo that she has been injected with some drugs. She comes to Ved, telling him that at the Haldi ceremony, the bride’s sister feeds ladoo to the groom, and goes to feed Ved the drugged ladoo, putting Ved and Saru’s marriage on stake.

Will Anika be able to succeed in her ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.