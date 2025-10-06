Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Throws A Challenge At Anika, Kamini Targets With Spiked Drink

Fans can gear up for high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Ved and Saru getting into action to save Rachana as they learn about Charan kidnapping her. Ved and Saru defeat Charan, defining the victory of good over evil on Dussehra.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 146 spoiler, airing 6 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Saru confronting Anika for her cunning ploy, throwing a challenge that no matter how much she tries, Anika can never separate Ved from her. Anika is devastated and throws things around, unable to cope with her defeat. Anika screams, asking how Saru can challenge her, while also expressing her frustration that Ved is so deeply into Saru that he doesn’t want to leave her in any situation.

Meanwhile, Kamini comes up with a solution, giving Anika a ‘bottle’ of some drug that will defuse Saru’s craze on Ved. The next day, Anika spikes Ved’s drink, making him sip the drug to separate him from Saru.

Will Anika succeed in her plan?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.