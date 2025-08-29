Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Turns Anika’s Life A Living Nightmare, Anika Tries To Kill

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has featured an engaging drama as Saru (Mohak Matkar) makes a grand entry, announcing herself as the new owner of the Bajaj family. She reveals that she is Chandru’s elder daughter, Saraswati Bajaj, leaving Anika, Kamini, and others in shock.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 108 spoiler, airing on 29 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a high-voltage drama as Saru enters the Bajaj house. Chandru announces that his elder daughter has come back after ages with the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. Saru and Anika both welcome Bappa performing the puja together.

At night, workers come into Anika’s room with Saru’s outfits and belongings. Anika becomes rude and threatens Saru, telling her to leave her room or face the consequences. Meanwhile, Chandru enters and asks Anika to mind her language. Chandru tells Anika to sleep in the guest room if she cannot share the room with Saru.

Anika sleeps in the hall, but Saru turns her life into a living nightmare as she throws water on her face. Saru tells Anika she will teach her a lesson every day. Pissed with Saru’s actions, Anika decides to get rid of Saru. She goes into her room and takes a pillow in her hand; she tries to kill her.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.