Saru Serial Spoiler: Tara Breaks Ved & Saru’s Marriage Over Danger Incident

Viewers are in for a shocking twist in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has been engaging drama featuring Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) engagement. Chandrakant and Gauri also sense each other’s presence while Anika fumes in anger.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 137 spoiler, airing 27 September 2025

The upcoming episode will feature high-voltage drama when Tara breaks Saru and Ved’s marriage. After the joyous moment when Saru and Ved exchange rings during their engagement, marking the start of their new journey, they both attend a puja.

While lighting the candle, suddenly Ved’s clothes catch fire. Saru pours water and saves Ved. Tara, who witnessed the incident, is shocked and emphasizes that Ved could have gotten hurt. Tara breaks up Ved and Saru’s marriage over the dangerous incident. She vows that until she is alive, she won’t let Ved and Saru’s marriage happen, leaving everyone shocked, while Kamini’s plan works this time.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.