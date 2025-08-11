Saru Serial Spoiler: Tara Draws Boundaries For Saru, Ved Prepares A Proposal

Viewers can gear up for a major drama and twist in Zee TV’s popular show Saru, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show has seen engaging drama with Ved (Shagun Pandey) becoming happy as Saru (Mohak Matkar) comes for dinner at his house. During the dinner, Annapurna discovers about Saroja and wishes to bring her back with her daughter, unaware that her daughter is Saru. However, Tara notices Ved and Saru’s chemistry, which bothers her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 90 spoiler, airing on 11 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Tara talks to Saru in private. She tells her that she has no issues with Saru being Ved’s good friend, but she draws boundaries for her, telling her that she cannot be more than a friend to Ved, expressing her concern. Tara opens up about her dream daughter-in-law, highlighting that she wants someone who matches her class, and Saru is definitely not the one, leaving Saru spellbound.

On the other hand, Ved looks happy and excited as he plans to confess his feelings to the girl he loves. He tells about this to Saroja, who encourages him. Saru, in college, reads a board where Ved boldly asks her if she loves him, leaving Saru surprised while Ved hides himself to witness Saru’s expressions.

What will be Saru’s reaction after this?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.