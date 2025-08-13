Saru Serial Spoiler: Ved And Saru’s Heartfelt Confession, Kamini To Kill Annapurna’s Granddaughter

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Ved (Shagun Pandey) confessing his feelings and intentions with Saru (Mohak Matkar) as Saroja questions. He claims that no matter what, Ved will never leave Saru’s hand in his life. However, Kamini attempts to find out about Annapurna’s granddaughter before her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 92 spoiler, airing on 13 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heartfelt moment between Ved and Saru. Ved confesses his feelings narrating the story of a Krishna, emphasizing that Krishna may be of everyone’s, but for Radha, only Krishna is the one. Expressing their heartfelt feelings for each other, Ved and Saru are lost in the romantic moment.

On the other hand, Kamini gives 25 lakhs to a sketch maker to get the portrait of Annapurna’s granddaughter. As she holds the paper in her hand, the tension builds. This is because Kamini has decided to kill Annapurna’s granddaughter, and if she finds Saru is her granddaughter, she might try to kill her, putting her life in danger.

