Saru Serial Spoiler: Ved Feeds Saru The Spiked Sweets, Her Life Falls In Danger

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama revolving around Kamini planning to expose Saru (Mohak Matkar) during the Ganpati visarjan. She asks Anika to mix some churan into the sweets made for visarjan, which will make Saru unconscious, and she might expose her truth in weakness.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 120 spoiler, airing 10 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Anika mixing the churan given by Kamini in the visarjan bhog. As she mixes the churan, Anika eagerly awaits the moment when Saru will consume the spiked sweets. However, Saru doesn’t really focus on eating sweets.

Ved (Shagun Pandey) comes in telling Saru to stop. He feeds her with his hand, telling her that she gave prashad to everyone but didn’t have herself. After eating the sweets, Saru starts feeling dizzy. Meanwhile, a worker calls Saru to check the bhog dishes in the kitchen for the visarjan. Anika becomes happy knowing that Saru consumed the sweets. Saru comes into the kitchen, loses consciousness, and falls towards the area where oil is boiling in a utensil, putting her life in danger.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.