Saru Serial Spoiler: Ved Leaves Saru With Anika In A Semi-conscious State, Chandrakant Worried

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kamini ordering Anika to mix churan in the visarjan bhog to make Saru (Mohak Matkar) expose herself. Ved (Shagun Pandey) feeds Saru the spiked sweets, which make Saru feel dizzy. Anika takes pleasure in making Saru lose her senses.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 121 spoiler, airing 11 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru loses control of herself, and she starts dancing in front of the whole crowd during the visarjan. Ved holds Saru in his arms as Chandrakant worries about what happened to Saru. Ved tales Saru in her room. Anika comes in pretending to care for Saru.

Ved leaves Saru with Anika in a semi-conscious state, and Kamini and Urmila also arrive. Anika, Kamini, and Urmila plan to make Saru confess the truth that she isn’t Chandrakant’s real daughter. As Ved rushes, Chandrakant questions him about Saru. Chandrakant gets worried learning that Saru is alone with Anika and her mother and grandmother. He rushes to stop Saru from revealing anything about their plan.

Will Saru get exposed this time?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.