Saru Serial Spoiler: Ved’s Denial Shocks Saru, Anika Vows To Prove Her Hold Over Him This Karva Chauth

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, keeps viewers glued to the screen with its changing dynamics and unexpected twists. The show has seen engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) learning about Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) deadly disease. On the other hand, Ved is involved in an accident in which Anika tries to erase his memories of Saru.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 151 spoiler, airing 11 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Anika bringing Ved to the hospital after the accident. Soon, Saru arrives and fumes in anger seeing Anika. Sath confronts Anika for keeping a fast for Ved despite her warning. As she goes to slap Anika, Ved stops Saru, refusing to accept her existence, asking her who she is to hit his friend.

Anika throws a challenge in front of Saru, telling her that Ved will never return to her because he has realised his love for Anika. Saru gets ready for Karva Chauth and begins the rituals, while Anika also prepares to perform the puja. Saru hopes that Ved will come back to her.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.