Saru Serial Spoiler: Ved’s Emotional Commitment To Saru – Will Kamini Discover Annapurna’s Missing Granddaughter?

The Zee TV show Saru is winning hearts with major ups and downs. Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has seen engaging drama with Tara warning Saru (Mohak Matkar) to maintain distance from Ved (Shagun Pandey) as she has expectations about her daughter-in-law and none match her. On the other hand, Kamini learns about Annapurna’s granddaughter and decides to find her before Annapurna to kill her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 91 spoiler, airing on 12 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Ved looks excited as he prepares his clothes to meet someone. Ved expresses his feelings to Saroja, highlighting that today he will confess his love to the girl he loves. Saroja, out of curiosity, asks Ved what he will do if things go opposite in his relationship with his lover. Ved calmly tells Saroja that if his family members create a scene, he will convince them, and if anything else happens, he will try to resolve issues, but in none of the situations will he leave his lover’s hand.

As Ved and Sadu meet for a traditional and romantic safe, they hug each other and experience the beauty of love. However, Kamini hires a sketcher and asks him to make a portrait of Annapurna’s granddaughter. As he completes his task, he informs Kamini but makes it clear to her that he will only hand the photo if she brings 25 lakhs. The tension escalates as Kamini brings the money and takes the paper in her hand.

Will Kamini believe that Saru is Annapurna’s granddaughter, or will a new twist occur?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.