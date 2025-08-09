Saru Serial Spoiler: Will Kamini’s Murder Conspiracy Stop Annapurna From Meeting Her Granddaughter?

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Anika’s cunning ploy against Saru. In college, Saru becomes a victim of a conspiracy, endangering her life. As everyone wonders who has planned all this to harm Saru, meanwhile Anika makes a shocking revelation with her new avatar in desi attire that planned all this.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 88 spoiler, airing on 9 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist as Tara feels grateful. Tara tells Ved that she is feeling grateful for Saru, and to thank her, she has invited her for breakfast. At the same time, Annapurna sees Saroja and tells the grandfather that the girl with Saroja is her granddaughter, which makes her emotional. She expresses her wish to bring Saroja and her daughter back home.

Kamini and his daughter overhear Annapurna and Kamini’s plans to find Annapurna’s granddaughter, who is Saru, before her. She also decides to kill her. Annapurna is unaware of Kamini’s cunning ploy, while Saru is also clueless about her rwali identity.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.