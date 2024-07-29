Shalini’s Web of Deceit: Phulki and Rohit’s Love Put to the Test

Shalini’s Sinister Plan

Shalini’s video on social media has shocked Rohit and Phulki. The video shows Shalini playing with a doll and claiming that Rohit has promised to marry her. However, Phulki realizes that this video was discussed in their house and that someone is helping Shalini with her sinister plan.

Rudra’s Mastermind

Rudra’s plan to destroy Phulki and Rohit’s relationship is unfolding. He spread the news of Shalini’s illness in the media and blamed Rohit for her situation. As a result, Rohit is facing backlash on social media, and his reputation is at stake.

Rohit’s Helplessness0

Rohit feels helpless in this situation, and his mother Aruna’s words have devastated him. He threatens to kill himself, but Jethumani stops him. Rudra proposes a solution, asking Rohit to marry Shalini after she recovers, but Jethumani and Rohit reject this idea.

Phulki’s Suspicion

Phulki starts praying to Maa Kali and seeking her help in this difficult situation. When Rohit shows her the viral video, she realizes that Shalini is not sick and is playing a drama. Phulki is determined to uncover the mystery behind Shalini’s plan and the person helping her.

The Mystery Deepens

As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Shalini is not alone in her plan. Someone is helping her, but who is it? Phulki is determined to find out and save her relationship with Rohit. Will she be able to uncover the truth before it’s too late? Keep watching Phulki to find out.