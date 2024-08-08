StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 8th August: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows continue to dominate the TRP charts with their engaging new storylines. We have compiled all the latest updates from shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) surprises Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) taking her on a date. But Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) soon comes with Rohit (Romiit Raaj) to the same place. However, Abhira and Armaan ignore the situation, and they continue to enjoy their date, but Rohit gets irritated with their laughing noise, and he creates a scene. Rohit blames Armaan for ruining his marriage, but Abhira says that he cannot talk to Armaan like this and that they didn’t even bother them. But Armaan handles the situation and leaves with Abhira. Later, Abhira takes Armaan to a beautiful place and tries to make him happy as they indulge in romantic moments.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

In a surprising turn of events, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) takes Sailee (Neha Harsora) on a date for her birthday. After roaming together at different places, from the temple to the selfie point in Versova, Sachin takes Saileen to cut the cake. But Sailee again and again gets calls, leaving Sachin upset. Then Sailee enters the hotel room to convince Sachin and drinks Sachin’s special drink. After drinking, Sailee behaves weirdly, which becomes difficult for Sachin to handle. Sailee also curses her enemies while communicating with Sachin’s father.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, Rajat and Savi’s wedding festivities begin. The Bhosle family welcomes the Thakkar family with full enthusiasm and celebration. While everyone enjoys food, Savi spills juice on Rajat, and then she cleans it with her saree, creating a romantic moment between Savi and Rajat. Both families give gifts to the bride and groom. Later, Rajat, in a drunk state, confronts Ashika and taunts him, calling her a bad mother. He also reveals that he is marrying again for Sai’s custody but keeps Savi’s name confidential.