Suhaagan spoiler: Bindya and Krishna’s dreamy romantic dance

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna has fallen in love with Bindiya but he is yet to realizes the same. He witnesses Samay and Bindiya talking to each other and feel angry. He imagines them dancing and getting romantic during their dance performance. Krishna gets jealous and throws his phone. He later realizes that it was just his imagination.

Later, a big party is organized to unveil the logo of Samay, Bindiya and Krishna’s company. However, though the theme of the party is cocktail, Samay and Bindiya don traditional outfits and steal limelight of the media. Later, Samay also gives credit of the entire logo design and company’s growth to Bindiya. Krishna and Payal, who are watching being neglected, feel envy.

In the coming episode, Bindiya and Samay are busy with the guest. Krishna feels jealous and gets drunk. Later, Payal takes Krishna on the dance floor. While the two start dancing, Krishna imagines Bindiya in place of Payal and gets romantic with her. Payal gets happy. Krishna enjoys romantic dreamy dance imaging Bindiya in his arms. Soon, Payal tries to talk to Krishna and he calls Payal Bindiya which makes Payal angry. He shouts at Krishna in front of the guests.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.