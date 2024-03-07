Suhaagan spoiler: Bindya save Krishna’s father from snake bite

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya, Samay and Krishna come to Bindiya’s house wherein Samay tries to speak to Bindiya. Soon, Krishna comes and interrupts them. He gets angry at Samay and throws a bottle at him to hurt him. However, Samay bends down and Bindiya, who is standing behind him, gets hurt. Bindiya gets injured and falls unconscious. Samay gets angry at Krishna for hurting Bindiya and the two have a physical fight. However, Krishna’s father stops their fight and gets angry at Krishna.

Samay and Bindiya come to Krishna’s house. Bindiya’s return shocks everyone. Soon, Krishna learns about Samay going to his house, he heads to his home. At the gate, Krishna gets into a war of words with Samay. This doesn’t go well with Samay’s mother Shanti and soon she gets angry and decides to leave. Shanti takes Bindiya and Samay along with her.

In the coming episode, a snake bites Krishna’s father Baldev. Shanti, Bindiya and Samay, who are leaving, witness Baldev in pain and stops. Bindiya runs to the kitchen to bring a rope. She ties the rope Baldev’s leg where the snake has bitten. Bindiya tries her home remedies to save Baldev, meanwhile, Krishna calls doctor. Payal gets angry and asks Bindiya to not use her stupid ideas. Soon, Bindiya and Payal get into a war of words.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.