Suhaagan spoiler: Krishna becomes Samay and Bindiya’s business partner

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya ends her relationship with Krishna and leaves the house. Bindiya comes to her village and start a new life. Amma asks Bindiya to remove her mangalsutra and start a new life. Meanwhile, Bindiya cries and hides her mangalsutra. She opens the door of her house and witnesses Samay. Bindiya misunderstands him and gets angry at him for eavesdropping to their conversation.

Bindiya learns that Samay is related to Baldev and hence join hands with him to work along. Samay clicks a picture with Bindiya and post on social media. Krishna sees the photo and gets angry. He gets into a fight with Samay and also calls him characterless. Samay gets furious over Krishna’s choice of words and beats him. Bindiya watches them fight and gets annoyed. Soon, Bindiya stop their fight and asks Krish to stay away from her matter.

In the coming episode, Krishna’s father hands over a huge land to Samay and Bindiya to open their factory for their business. However, while the two inaugurate the place for their business, Krishna enters and reveals to be the third partner. Bindiya gets shocked when Krishna reveals that his father involved him and made him the third partner. Bindiya leaves in anger. Meanwhile, Samay and Krishna get into war of words.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.