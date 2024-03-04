Suhaagan spoiler: Krishna’s action causes harm to Bindiya

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya learns that Samay is related to Baldev and hence join hands with him to work along. Samay clicks a picture with Bindiya and post on social media. Krishna sees the photo and gets angry. He gets into a fight with Samay and also calls him characterless. Samay gets furious over Krishna’s choice of words and beats him. Bindiya watches them fight and gets annoyed. Soon, Bindiya stop their fight and asks Krish to stay away from her matter.

Krishna’s father hands over a huge land to Samay and Bindiya to open their factory for their business. However, while the two inaugurate the place for their business, Krishna enters and reveals to be the third partner. Bindiya gets shocked when Krishna reveals that his father involved him and made him the third partner. Bindiya leaves in anger. Meanwhile, Samay and Krishna get into war of words.

In the coming episode, Bindiya, Samay and Krishna come to Bindiya’s house wherein Samay tries to speak to Bindiya. Soon, Krishna comes and interrupts them. He gets angry at Samay and throws a bottle at him to hurt him. However, Samay bends down and Bindiya, who is standing behind him, gets hurt. Bindiya gets injured and falls unconscious. Samay gets angry at Krishna for hurting Bindiya and the two have a physical fight.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.