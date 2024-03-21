Suhaagan spoiler: Payal morphs Bindiya and Samay’s photos

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna witnesses Bindiya accepting the necklace given by Samay’s mother. He believes that Bindiya also has feelings for Samay and gets angry. Krishna also thinks of Samay and Bindiya’s marriage. In hit of the moment, he too holds Payal’s hand and announces his engagement with her. Payal gets happy and gears up for her special day.

Baldev’s wife finds a love letter written by him to Samay’s mother Shanti and creates a big scene in front of the family. She claims that Baldev and Shanti have an affair. However, Baldev clears all allegations and reveals that it was before Shanti’s marriage post her wedding, Shanti has been only his Bhabhi. Bindiya supports Baldev and Samay and asks Baldev’s wife to trust wife.

In the coming episode, Krishna and Payal’s engagement preparations begin. Soon, a new drama unfolds when Payal shows Samay and Bindiya’s intimate moments photos to the family members. When Samay and Bindiya arrive, Shanti lashes out at them. Bindiya learns about the photos and accuses Payal behind the entire drama. She gets angry at Payal for morphing the photos and putting cheap allegations. However, Payal acts innocent in front of Krishna and the family.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.