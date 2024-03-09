Suhaagan spoiler: Payal puts cheap allegations on Bindiya

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, a snake bites Krishna’s father Baldev. Shanti, Bindiya and Samay, who are leaving, witness Baldev in pain and stops. Bindiya runs to the kitchen to bring a rope. She ties the rope Baldev’s leg where the snake has bitten. Bindiya tries her home remedies to save Baldev, meanwhile, Krishna calls doctor. Payal gets angry and asks Bindiya to not use her stupid ideas. Soon, Bindiya and Payal get into a war of words.

Bindiya re-enters Krishna’s house along with Samay and his mother. However, Payal is unhappy with this news. Hence, she plans a new move against Bindiya. Payal calls Krishna and instigates him against Bindiya. She mentions that because of her Krishna’s mother is facing trouble as Samay’s mother is humiliating her and treating her badly.

In the coming episode, the family gears up for Mahashivratri puja. During the puja, Payal witnesses mangalsutra in Bindiya’s neck and gets angry. She exposes Bindiya and puts cheap allegations on her. Payal mentions that Bindiya is still trying to win Krishna’s love by getting close to Samay and making Krishna jealous. She reveals how Bindiya still wears mangalsutra and have sindoor box in her bag. Krishna gets angry at Payal for humiliating Bindiya.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.