Suhaagan spoiler: Payal steals Krishna and Bindiya’s money bag

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna wins the boxing match against Shera and gives credit to Bindiya and offers her the winning amount. Unaware of Payal’s intentions, Krishna promises to support her and demands Bindiya to return the prize money. However, Bindiya is reluctant to part with the money and accuses Payal of exploiting Krishna.

Later, Krishna ends up getting a burn on his hands in an attempt to cook for himself. Later, Bindiya, decides to make Krishna’s food herself and rebukes Pallu for wasting money by ordering food from outside. Payal panics as the loan shark demands twice the money she owes. To her horror, the loan shark pulls out a knife and vows to kill her. However, Payal promises to give them the money.

In the coming episode, Krishna finalizes the deal with a man and orders Payal to bring the money to the market. However, Payal sends Bindiya with the bag full of money. Payal decides to steal the money and give it to the loan shark. Payal disguises as an old woman and smartly takes the bag from the scooty. Krishna and Bindiya reach the office and hands the bag to the man. However, he fails to find money inside and asks Bindiya and Krishna to leave his office. Krishna gets angry at Bindiya over the same.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.