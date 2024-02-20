Suhaagan spoiler: Payal’s bar dance drama shocks Krishna

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna orders Payal to bring the money to the market. However, Payal sends Bindiya with the bag full of money. Payal decides to steal the money and give it to the loan shark. Payal disguises as an old woman and smartly takes the bag from the scooty. Krishna and Bindiya reach the office and hands the bag to the man. However, he fails to find money inside and asks Bindiya and Krishna to leave his office. Krishna gets angry at Bindiya over the same.

Krishna and Bindiya return home and reveal the entire problem in front of the family. Krishna continues to blame Bindiya for her negligence. Soon, Bindiya’s family member come and give the money to Bindiya. The latter takes the money bag and gives it to Krishna. She reveals how she sold her land and got the money for his business. However, Krishna refuses to take the money and asks Bindiya to stay away from his matters.

In the coming episode, Bindiya and Amma learn about Payal dances in a bar and they decide to spy on her to prove the same to Krishna. Meanwhile, Krishna also lands at the same bar and witnesses a lady dancing with a veil. Soon, Krishna lands in front of the lady and she turns out to be Payal. Krishna gets shocked to see Payal dancing in the bar.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.