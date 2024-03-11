Suhaagan spoiler: Samay and Bindiya get married

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya re-enters Krishna’s house along with Samay and his mother. However, Payal is unhappy with this news. Hence, she plans a new move against Bindiya. Payal calls Krishna and instigates him against Bindiya. She mentions that because of her Krishna’s mother is facing trouble as Samay’s mother is humiliating her and treating her badly.

The family gears up for Mahashivratri puja. During the puja, Payal witnesses mangalsutra in Bindiya’s neck and gets angry. She exposes Bindiya and puts cheap allegations on her. Payal mentions that Bindiya is still trying to win Krishna’s love by getting close to Samay and making Krishna jealous. She reveals how Bindiya still wears mangalsutra and have sindoor box in her bag. Krishna gets angry at Payal for humiliating Bindiya.

In the coming episode, the Mahashivratri puja begins wherein each couple come together and perform puja. Amidst this, Bindiya and Samay perform the puja together which makes Krishna angry. Soon, he imagines Samay and Bindiya getting married to each other. Krishna stands shocked while Bindiya and Samay exchange garlands. However, this all turns out to be Krishna’s dream.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.

