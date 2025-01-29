Taarak Mehta Ka Olltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bagha and Nattu Khakha on a mission; drama to ensue at the airport

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen engaging drama with Jethalal being harrowed with the new problem of the shutter having a functional problem at Gada Electronics owing to which he could not open the shop. With time ticking, tension got intense with Mr Venukutti about to arrive to inspect the shop. As we know, a complaint had been lodged against Gada Electronics, which forced Ramsang not to give new goods. Instead, the Vigilance Department sent an official for inspection at Jetha’s shop.

With the shutter of the shop being jammed, Jetha and Bhide handled the repair while Nattu Khakha and Bagha were handed the big responsibility of stopping Mr Venukutti.

The upcoming episode will see Nattu Khakha in the disguise of Mr Venukutti, while Bagha takes the guise of a driver to pick up Venukutti. Meanwhile, Bhide will bring the person to repair the shutter. Jethalal will wait for the shutter to get working. Nattu Khakha and Bagha will execute their plan and will reach the airport in their disguised looks. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to execute their plan to the T.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.