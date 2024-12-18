Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide’s worry deepens; will his dream come true?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide being nervous and perturbed after he saw a dream of Tapu and his daughter Sonu confessing love to each other. This fear stemmed from the fact that the two of them danced publicly at a party. As written before, both Sonu and Tapu did not get back home even in the wee hours of the night after their party. Bhide crashed into the party and understood that both of them had left, but had not come home. The video of them dancing in proximity instilled a fear in him. The fear was doubled when the Purush Mandal talked about their kids becoming of marriageable age.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide being shocked when his relative will tell him about his daughter’s marriage getting fixed with a guy who is from a different caste. Bhide will worry about Sonu and Tapu’s closeness. To make matters worse, Bapuji will tell Jethalal that they need to think about Tapu’s wedding now. Jetha will place Sonu as an example and will tell Bhide that he wants a girl like Sonu for Tapu. This will worry Bhide all the more.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.