Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi dreams big; Will he make quick money?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi being lured by his friend Rocky to invest a small sum so that he can earn a big sum. Rocky wanted to explain more about the scheme that was related to cricket. We saw Gogi winning the challenge against Tapu with Manipur Mahabali team winning. Now, Gogi wanted to listen in detail to his friend’s advice of making small bucks into a bigger return.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi telling his friend that he has Rs 5000 with him and that he can invest. Rocky will be happy and will tell Gogi that he can convert the Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 soon. Gogi will start dreaming of getting his dream bike and will aim to buy it with the money he will earn. It will be interesting to see what Gogi lays his hands on and whether it will be problem-free.

What will happen next? Will he get into a problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.