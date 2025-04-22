Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi wins big; gets lured to pump in more cash

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi deciding to play the betting game at cricket matches, and make his own team. Gogi’s friend Rocky lured him that with the Rs 5000 he has, he can make as much as 50,000. Gogi was tempted to buy his dream bike. He even opened a bank account to start playing the game.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi being drawn deeper into the playing and betting game when he will get back Rs 8000 from the Rs 2000 investment that he made. Gogi will now want to put the entire Rs 8000 into play for the next game. His friend Rocky will tell him that he is putting Rs 40000 for his next big deal. It will be interesting to see if Gogi can play silently without the Society or his family knowing about it. Also, it is to be seen how Gogi gets educated about the betting game that is prevalent in today’s world.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.