Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society faces a big accusation; How will Bhide sort this matter?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Veer and Bansuri’s innocent act of not giving prasad till the time Bappa came and ate his share, which created a lot of problems for the Gokuldham Society. As we know, everyone tried to convince the kids to allow for the prasad to be distributed. But their innocent demand was strong, and they saw to it that none got the prasad.

The upcoming episode will see a few devotees coming to see the Ganpati Bappa that has presided over at the Gokuldham Society. However, when they wait for the prasad, they will not get any. They will get angry and will accuse society of indirectly demanding donations. They will claim that if they kept the donation, they would immediately get their prasad. They will demand an answer, and this will leave everyone in a spot of bother. Bhide, who is the Secretary of the society, will be given the task of convincing the people.

What will happen now?

