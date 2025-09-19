Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society’s musical twist; adds charm in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with the Ganpati Chautrthi celebrations in Gokuldham Society, having all the flavours and merriment. We saw drama too when Rupa and Ratan’s children, Veer and Bansuri, refused to give prasad to anyone till Bappa ate his prasad. Later, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja organised by Tapu Sena caught all attention.

The upcoming episode will see a musical twist to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Tapu Sena will announce that for the Rangarang program during the Ganesh Chaturthi puja, every society member will have to present a Ganesh song according to their ideas. This will make the whole event electric as everyone will decide to place their best foot forward in dance and song.

Popatlal will put up a unique act, with an umbrella as he will present a song on Bappa with an umbrella dance. Madhvi and Bhide will be the next to follow, and they will together present a Marathi song in praise of Bappa.

What will the others do in the program?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.