Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal inspires Bhide; Is it a compliment or a life lesson for Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Bhide and Madhavi being worried about Sonu’s room work not getting completed, and that the deadline for Sonu’s friend to arrive was coming closer. In fact, Bhide was harrowed by the chaos that was created in Sonu’s room, when the men who had to work were found sleeping instead. Madhavi narrated her sad tale at the ladies’ kitty party she attended.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide, for a change, getting inspired by Jethalal. Well, Bhide will await the arrival of Jethalal in the compound, so that he can break a news to him. Jethalal will be under the impression that Bhide wants a Suvichar for his notice board from him. However, when Jethalal will be about to think, Bhide will throw in the googly. He will tell him that he has written the Suvichar, which has been taken from Jethalal’s life. Well, Jethalal will be happy that Bhide has been inspired by him. However, it will be interesting to see if the Suvichar is a compliment or a taunt coming at Jethalal.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.