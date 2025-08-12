Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bapuji’s order stuns Jethalal; Will he be forced to accept defeat?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal’s idea of sending Babita and Iyer before Nekchand as travel agents worked wonders. We saw Nekchand and his wife coming to Popatlal’s house to see the flat. Popatlal, disguised as Pyaarelal, made the deal happen. Nekchand was ready to buy the property and wished to give a token advance. He asked them to make the papers ready. The deal happened without any problem, with Nekchand giving Popatlal the advance of Rs 30 lakhs. Iyer’s smart game saw him delete the video taken of the deal by Nekchand’s wife.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal being jubilant with his friends after recovering his money after great difficulty. There will be a happy ambience, with Nekchand and his wife being perplexed to see Jethalal there. Bapuji, who will be present there, will bring in an unexpected twist. He will order Jethalal to return the money to Nekchand immediately. This order of Bapuji will be met with strange reactions from everyone around. It will be interesting to see why Bapuji said so and what his intentions are.

Will Jethalal give back the money?

