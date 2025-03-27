Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jethalal loses his deal; Can he convince Mr Hussain?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal being late to his shop Gada Electronics where he had to sign a deal with Mr Hussain who had come down from Hyderabad. However, he got late and got caught in problems which came one after the other. As we saw, Jethalal was offered to share a cab by a passenger who saw him running late, trying to find an auto. However, the man vanished into thin air, and Jethalal was forced to pay Rs 5000 that the man had to pay for the taxi. Jetha, however, duped the driver and ran towards an auto and caught it too and was on his way to Gada Electronics.

The upcoming episode will see Jetha finally reaching his shop but will find Mr Hussain to be in an angry mode. Jetha will initially try to lie to him, but when he will not be impressed, he will tell him the truth. The man will be impressed with Jethalal’s honesty but will also refuse to sign the deal as he had lied earlier. It will be interesting to see how Jethalal will take this disappointment and whether he can convinlce Mr Hussain to grant him the deal.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.