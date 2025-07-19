Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jethalal’s tension hits its peak; snaps at Tapu and Bapuji

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting worried after doing the goof-up of transferring Rs 25 lakhs to Tekchandji Kapdewale instead of Tony Company. Jethalal initially could not trace the whereabouts of Tekchandji, but when he found out and went to his house, he was shocked to see the demise of Tekchandji and the family grieving his loss. Jethalal did not know what to do or how to get his money back. He was extremely worried for Gada Electronics and its future now.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal returning home in the same furious and sorrowful mood. Tapu will notice his sad face and will tell him that there will be 100 such Gada Electronics shops in future. Jethalal will immediately snap and give back to Bapuji and Tapu that it is not easy to have a shop and run it well, and that he needs to come and take care of the functioning to see how tough the task gets at times. Bapuji and Tapu will wonder what is wrong with Jethalal and why he is behaving so weirdly.

What will happen to Jethalal’s problem?

