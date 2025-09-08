Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Ratan and Rupa awaken Bhide’s worst fear; Bhide worries over Tapu-Sonu wedding

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with the Ganesh Utsav preparations happening in full swing in Gokuldham Society. As we know, when Bhide kick-started the preparations for Bappa to arrive in the society, Tapu Sena took charge of the responsibility related to the preparations. Tapu and his friends indulged in making sure everything is set right for the big day. However, the kids Veer and Bansuri overheard one such conversation wherein they understood it wrongly and believed that Tapu’s marriage was happening with Sonu.

The upcoming episode will see Veer and Bansuri telling their parents, Ratan and Rupa, about the wedding that is to happen in the society compound. The couple will be thrilled and will go to Bhide’s house to wish them. Bhide and Madhavi will get a shock when Ratan and Rupa will wish them for Sonu’s wedding. When Bhide will further enquire about the marriage, Ratan will tell them that the wedding is happening in their society.

Bhide will start lamenting over his worst fear coming true.

How will the confusion clear?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.