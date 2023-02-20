Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams has seen the tussle between the two Oberoi brothers, Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Veer (Karan Kundrra). We have seen how Armaan has fallen in love with Isha (Reem Shaikh), but wants to keep her protected from his brother Veer. As we know, Isha is the look-alike of Kavya, Veer’s love interest who is now dead.

Veer has been playing spoilsport in Armaan’s love story. Armaan has been doing all that he can to keep Veer away from Isha. We saw how he spiked his drink and got him unconscious during the History Day event. Now, Armaan has Veer captive in a deserted place in the jungle.

The coming episode will see Armaan digging up some old information on why Veer is hellbent on getting close to Isha. Finally, he will unearth the truth that Veer intends to kill Isha and use her blood to make Kavya, her look-alike alive again.

OMG!!

Will Armaan be able to stop Veer’s act?

