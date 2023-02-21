Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Veer seeks vengeance against Armaan for turning him into a werewolf and threatens to take Isha away from him. Armaan gets worried about Isha’s safety and gives her a bracelet that will keep Veer away from hurting her.

Later, Armaan locks Veer in a cell to die. Later, Esha looks into an elderly woman’s complaints and discovers that Armaan is a werewolf. As Armaan is confronted, he answers her concerns about who he really is and reveals his genuine self.

Now, in the coming episode, Mayor Kumar, a Bison, shows himself to be the werewolf’s arch-foe. Armaan saves Esha from an accident and tells her the whole truth about them, as well as about Bisons, who are the only ones who can kill the werewolves. After finding some evidence, Mayor gets to know that Armaan and Veer are the original werewolves.

How will Veer and Armaan save themselves now?

