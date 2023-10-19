Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad misses Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being abducted by Rumi (Harsh Rajput) who is trying to marry Sahiba forcefully. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) has escaped from police custody and is in the Gurudwara to meet his family who have come there to pray for Sahiba’s peace post her death.

Angad as we know, donned the avatar of an old man to save himself from the eyes of the police. He wanted to meet his family and make them aware that Sahiba was alive. At the same time, Angad was worried for Sahiba.

The coming episode will harbour over Rumi’s atrocities wherein he will force Sahiba to accept her new name that of Natasha Baweja. He will call himself her husband. At the same time, Angad will worry over Sahiba’s safety and will shudder to think what Rumi would have done to Sahiba. Angad will be looking out for a means and hint to find the whereabouts of Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 287 18th October Written Episode Update

Rumi told Sahiba about his mother and Sahiba realized that Rumi had lost his mental stability upon losing his mother. Meanwhile, the Brar family got to know about Angad escaping from police custody.

Who will help Angad reach Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.