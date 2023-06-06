ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Ved Raj's Story Square Productions, will see Rahul Virani and Titlie's meetup soon after which the former will express his desire to marry the latter.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 15:50:20
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square, is a slice-of-life tale of a small girl Titlie who loses her parents at a very young age. However, she is determined to get her share of happiness in life. In her childhood, she will see her mother dying before her eyes, after an accident. Her father who will be an alcoholic will also leave her.

Years go by, and Titlie (Neha Solanki) grows into a confident young girl. At a friend’s wedding function, she will bump into a school senior Rahul Virani (Vatsha Sheth) who will start liking her from their first meet-up. Titlie who will be an unwanted child to many in her family, will get the alliance of Rahul.

The coming episode will see Rahul’s family wishing to get Rahul married to Titlie. Titlie’s grandmother and uncle will be convinced of the proposal.

However, Titlie will want to know Rahul more and not make a hasty decision of marrying him. She will express this desire directly to Rahul.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Read Latest News