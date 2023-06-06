Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square, is a slice-of-life tale of a small girl Titlie who loses her parents at a very young age. However, she is determined to get her share of happiness in life. In her childhood, she will see her mother dying before her eyes, after an accident. Her father who will be an alcoholic will also leave her.

Years go by, and Titlie (Neha Solanki) grows into a confident young girl. At a friend’s wedding function, she will bump into a school senior Rahul Virani (Vatsha Sheth) who will start liking her from their first meet-up. Titlie who will be an unwanted child to many in her family, will get the alliance of Rahul.

The coming episode will see Rahul’s family wishing to get Rahul married to Titlie. Titlie’s grandmother and uncle will be convinced of the proposal.

However, Titlie will want to know Rahul more and not make a hasty decision of marrying him. She will express this desire directly to Rahul.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

