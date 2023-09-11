Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets to know about Garv's dark secret about Chiku

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) trying to find out about the past of Garv (Avinash Mishra) that has made him aggressive. She has identified that his problem is related to the death of Chiku, a small boy. Titlie is now keen on knowing how Chiku is connected to Garv and to the family.

The coming episode will see Titlie getting into a confrontation with Sandy which will result in Titlie being accidentally thrown out of the window. She will be holding the parapet wall and asking for help when Garv will spot her. He will come to help her, but he will be engulfed by a similar past accident and will call the name of Chiku. Garv will manage to save Titlie, but he will get so traumatized that he will lock himself in his room. He will again get into an aggressive mood and will destroy things around him. Titlie will get into the room through the window and will try her best to comfort him. When Garv will be calm, she will ask him about Chiku. Garv will narrate the incident of Chiku being his elder brother, and that in an accident that happened, Garv was not able to save his brother which resulted in his fall and death.

Titlie will be shocked to know that Garv blames himself for the death. She will be seen comforting him.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.