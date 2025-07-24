Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Realizes Her Love For Aryavardhan – Will She Confess?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Harshvardhan screaming at Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and firing her in front of everyone. Meera also screams at her, asking her to leave, while Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) shatters when he learns about whatever happened with Anu.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 18 airing on 24 July 2025

In the upcoming episode of the show, you will see an emotional twist set to take center stage as Anu comes to terms with her true feelings for Aryavardhan. Amidst the heavy rain, Aryavardhan meets Anu on a lonely road. As they share a single umbrella, Anu asks Aryavardhan how he is here. Whole Aryavardhan asks her why she didn’t come to the office.

Getting emotional, Anu reveals that Harshvardhan fired her, so how will she come? However, Aryavardhan asks her to come to the office tomorrow, leaving Anu in a dilemma. Upon this, Aryavardhan asks Anu if she trusts him, and she accepts. Aryavardhan hands Anu another umbrella, asking her to meet him the next day to prove her trust. Anu talks to herself that she can prove her love for him if Aryavardhan asks her. She also confesses her concern that she is scared her love may not be one-sided.

Will Anu be able to confess her feelings to Aryavardhan after realisation?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.