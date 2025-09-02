Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Doubts Something Strange, Struggles To Realise His Feelings For Anu

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has featured engaging drama, with Arya (Sharad Kelkar) handing the responsibility to Meera to decide whether she wants to invite Anu (Niharika Chouksey) to the office or not. Meera looks happy as finally she can get rid of Anu. Meanwhile, Anu arrives at the office.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 58, airing on 2 September 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see amidst the chaos around Arya listen to advice from an RJ on the radio who asks to confess one’s feelings, leaving aside the thought of age or any differences. Arya feels strange as he refuses to accept his feelings. As he comes to the office, Arya finds something strange when any employee greets him. Arya questions himself why everyone is smiling at him, and he silently goes inside his cabin. He looks at himself in the mirror and tries to understand his feelings, questioning whether he is truly in love.

Will Arya accept his feelings for Anu?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.