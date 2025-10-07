Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Will Arya’s Love For Anu Put Him In Jalandar’s Trap?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Anu (Niharika Chouksey) begging Jhende to let her know Arya’s (Sharad Kelkar) whereabouts. Jhende tells Anu that he cannot help her meet Arya, but can help her talk to him. Anu requests that Arya meet her tomorrow as she is keeping Karva Chauth fast for him, and Arya agrees.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Jalandar’s man overhearing Anu telling her friend Simran that Arya will come tomorrow to meet Anu in the chawl. He informs Jalandar about this. Jalandar plots against Arya to trap him tomorrow in the Chandani Chawk Chawl. The next day, Anu waits for Arya excitedly while Arya decides that he has to meet Anu as he has promised. Arya changes into casual attire, and with a cap on his head, he fools his bodyguards, stepping out to meet Anu despite knowing the danger that he may have to encounter.

Will Jalandar be able to trap Arya and harm him?

