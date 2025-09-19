Tumm Se Tumm Tak Upcoming Twist: Arya to go to London for a major conference; wishes to take Anu along

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV television show produced by Studio LSD, has been enthralling viewers with engaging drama, wherein Arya (Sharad Kelkar) and Anu (Niharika Chouksey) are carrying on their work, yet feeling drawn towards each other. As we know, Anu heard Arya’s love confession in her sleep, but Arya did not know about Anu hearing it. On the other hand, Arya openly denied his closeness with Anu, which made Anu sad. At this juncture, Meera (Dolly Chawla) hired Neel in the office, who was deliberately brought in to get closer to Anu, which would create ripples in Anu and Arya’s relationship.

The upcoming episode will see Arya needing to go to London on an official trip to attend the prestigious World Trade Conference. Arya will think of taking Anu along, so that it could be a good exposure for her professionally, and also they would get a chance to be together more at work. Meera will get to know of Arya’s idea and will plan otherwise.

What will happen now?

