Tumm Se Tumm Tak Upcoming Twist: Gayatri’s advice to Arya; fails to meet Anu

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV television show produced by Studio LSD, has seen engaging drama with Neel’s entry in the office, troubling the happy equation between Arya (Sharad Kelkar) and Anu (Niharika Chouksey). As we know, Meera (Dolly Chawla) planted Neel in the office, with the intention of forcing Neel to get closer to Anu so that Arya would feel bad about it. We wrote about Arya proposing the idea of taking Anu along for the World Trade Conference, which is to happen in London. Anu seemed excited about the offer.

The upcoming episode will see Gayatri (Vandana Pathak) coming to the office to meet her son. She will also want to meet Anu, as she has heard her name from Arya a lot. But Gayatri will meet Neel, who will be distributing sweets to all the staff in the office. Gayatri’s interaction with Neel will not go down well. Gayatri will advice Arya not to have Neel in the office. Also, Gayatri will not be able to meet Anu in the office. As we know, Gayatri had met Anu in the temple and was impressed by her thoughts and had blessed her.

What will happen next?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.