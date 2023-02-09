Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen exciting drama wherein Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) is in danger. As we know, her life is in danger, and Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) senses it and is trying his level best to find out where Nehmat and Advait are. His doubts get amplified when he gets to know that the tracker showed Advait’s phone to be in the Kapoor house.

On the other hand, as we know, Nehmat has been kept in the underground space of the same building they live in. She has been monitored constantly by a nurse who keeps sedating her. Nehmat gets uncontrollable on coming to consciousness. As we know, she wanted to tell everyone the truth about Advait and that was when Advait dragged her and threw her into a room at the farmhouse where she got hurt.

The coming drama will see Ekam taking the next big step of coming over to the Kapoor house to search the place. Shamsher Kapoor and his wife will be extremely nervous about hiding the truth. Ekam will be very close to hearing Nehmat’s yells and even finding the way into the secret passage. However, he will miss seeing it.

Will Ekam be able to save Nehmat from this mess?

